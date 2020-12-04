Bangladesh reports 2,252 virus cases, 24 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2020 02:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 2,252 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 473,991.
The death toll surged to 6,772 after 24 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,572 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 390,951.
As many as 15,430 samples were tested at 118 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.59 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 82.48 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 65.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.50 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
