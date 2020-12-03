Bangladesh logs 2,316 new virus cases, another 35 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2020 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2020 03:44 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,316 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 471,739.
The death toll surged to 6,748 after 35 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,593 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 388,379.
As many as 16,807 samples were tested at 118 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.78 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 82.33 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 64.56 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.49 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
