Unique Group boss Noor Ali, wife secure bail after surrendering to court

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor granted them bail until Feb 18, 2021 after the couple turned themselves in to the court on Tuesday.

Farukur Rahman, the lawyer for the plaintiff, said the court also set the same day to resume hearing the case.

The court issued arrest warrant for Noor Ali and Salina, the group chairman, in the case on Monday.

Selim Ahmed, the chairman of Jalal Ahmed Spinning Mill and Shah Fateullah Textile

Mills, started the case on Feb 24, 2019 in connection with a dispute over the registration of a flat of Unique Heights in Dhaka's Paribagh.

Farukur, the lawyer for Selim, said the accused took nearly Tk 30 million from his client against the sale of floor space. “Although the accused persons were supposed to get the flat registered in 2015, they kept stalling. That is why they have been accused of embezzling money in the case,” he said.

Defence counsel Shah Alam said at the hearing that Selim had filed the case to hide his own mistake. The plaintiff had taken possession of the flat but did not register it in time, the lawyer claimed.