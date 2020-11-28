Four dead as bus crashes into ditch in Tungipara
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2020 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 02:33 PM BdST
At least four people have died after a bus plunged into a roadside ditch in Gopalganj's Tungipara.
The incident occurred in the Malek Bazar area along the Gopalganj-Pirojpur road around 11 am Saturday, according to Tungipara Police OC AFM Nasim.
The authorities have so far identified three of the victims as Sanjit Dhar, 40, Krishna Kirtaniya, 32, and Akamuddin Molla, 50.
The bus, operated by Dola Paribahan, was heading to Dhaka from Pirojpur. But the driver lost control of the vehicle as he tried to make way for a van before it veered out of control and fell into a ditch, said OC Nasim.
Police and fire service personnel later conducted a rescue operation with the help of locals.
