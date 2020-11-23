BNP leader Ishraque Hossain acquitted in ACC case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2020 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2020 03:41 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has acquitted BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for not submitting his wealth statement.
Ishraque has been acquitted as the notice for wealth statement submission was not served on him in time. And the state failed to prove the complaints against him, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam said in his verdict on Monday.
“This verdict is what we’ve expected,” said Ishraque’s legal counsel Nuruzzman Tapan.
More to follow
