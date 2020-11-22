Registrar Dr Mamun gets bail in ASP Anisul murder case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal granted Dr Mamun the bail on Sunday, six days after his arrest, said Zafar Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Dr Mamun was remanded for two days in the case on Nov 17. The court sent him into jail pending trial after the questioning.

Different organisations of doctors have protested against the arrest of Mamun in the case. The Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists has enforced a strike demanding his release.

Dr Mamun is accused of sending Anisul to Mind Aid, a private mental health hospital in the capital’s Adabor, where he was beaten to death by the employees on Nov 12 when he had gone there to seek treatment.

The protesting doctors claimed Mamun had no involvement in the treatment of Anisul and the ASP’s relatives took him to the private facility on their own.