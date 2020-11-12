Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Dec 19 in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2020 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2020 02:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has extended the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions to Dec 19 as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge.
The education ministry issued a notice on Thursday, extending the closure of all educational institutions.
The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until Nov 14.
The rampant epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1.
The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.
Most Read
- Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new label on Tripadvisor
- France says ‘cowardly’ Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several
- Bangladesh mulls reopening schools, colleges on a limited scale in pandemic
- Arsonists torch five buses as Dhaka-18 goes to polls
- ACC to prosecute 20 more MPs soon
- New Zealand's Ardern says has plans for wedding, but no date yet
- Bangladesh arrests student accused of blasphemous Facebook post
- Biden plans move into White House as Trump clings to hope
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Dec 19 in pandemic
- Trump may be misleading donors solicited for 'election defence fund'