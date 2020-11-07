Police arrest key suspect in Burimari lynching

Abul Hossain alias Hossain Ali, 45, was arrested on Kuril Bishwa Road in Dhaka upon his arrival from Rangpur by bus on Saturday.

Walid Hossain, a spokesman for Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Ali was on the radar of the Detective Branch of police for quite sometime.

Abu Yunus Md Shahidunnabi Jewel, a man from Rangour, was beaten and burnt to death in public by a mob near Burimari Land Port in Lalmonirhat’s Patgram on Oct 30 on allegations that he showed disrespect to the Quran.

Ali, who runs a decoration shop, began the assault on Jewel, according to witnesses.

Ali was transported to Lalmonirhat after his arrest.