Police arrest key suspect in Burimari lynching
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2020 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2020 09:21 PM BdST
Police have arrested a suspect accused in three cases over the lynching of a man on the allegations of blasphemy in Lalmonirhat’s Burimari.
Abul Hossain alias Hossain Ali, 45, was arrested on Kuril Bishwa Road in Dhaka upon his arrival from Rangpur by bus on Saturday.
Abu Yunus Md Shahidunnabi Jewel, a man from Rangour, was beaten and burnt to death in public by a mob near Burimari Land Port in Lalmonirhat’s Patgram on Oct 30 on allegations that he showed disrespect to the Quran.
Ali, who runs a decoration shop, began the assault on Jewel, according to witnesses.
Ali was transported to Lalmonirhat after his arrest.
More stories
- Daily tally: 1,289 virus cases, 13 deaths
- Fund crunch weighs on Rohingya response
- Hasina seeks free vaccine for poor nations
- Padma Bridge gets its 36th span
- Nur's aide Shohag arrested
- Daily tally: 17 virus deaths, 1,842 cases
- Govt to buy 30m vaccine doses
- Medical students protest against exams in pandemic
Most Read
- Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens
- LIVE: Joe Biden defeats Trump to become the next president of the United States
- RAJUK plans to limit the height of residential buildings to declutter Dhaka
- RAB detains woman in Dhaka for ‘spreading communal hatred’ on social media
- Shakib joins event on return from US in possible breach of quarantine
- Bangladesh cable operators take Star Group channels off air
- Bangladesh PM Hasina seeks free COVID-19 vaccine for poor nations
- 'We're going to win this race': Biden predicts victory as his lead over Trump grows
- Bangladesh opens Islamic school for transgender people in Dhaka
- Biden’s supporters gear up a victory celebration