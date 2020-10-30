Bangladesh records 1,604 new virus cases, deaths top 5,900
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2020 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2020 03:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,604 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 406,364.
The death toll climbed to 5,905 after 19 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to government data.
Another 1,422 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total to 322,703.
As many as 14,141 samples were tested at 112 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.34 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 79.41 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 45.06 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,18 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Govt reports 1,604 new virus cases, 19 deaths
- Graft charges against Suhrawardy director
- The monk who grabbed a hill
- Mob burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- IPH director apologises for dress code notice
- Institute of Public Health sets dress code for Muslim employees
- Daily tally: 25 virus deaths, 1,681 cases
- National museum introduces e-ticketing
Most Read
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- Muslims have 'right to punish' French, says Malaysia's Mahathir
- A Buddhist monastery in Bangladesh hill: The monk behind it faces unsavoury questions
- Bangladesh's Institute of Public Health director apologises for ordering Islamic dress code amid outcry
- Bangladesh-origin British MP Apsana is charged with housing fraud
- Institute of Public Health imposes dress code on Muslim employees
- After terror attacks, Muslims wonder about their place in France
- Old Dhaka residents describe Erfan Selim as ‘quiet but a patron of rowdy hordes’
- Three dead as woman beheaded in France, gunman shot dead in second incident
- Bangladesh Muslims launch protests against Macron