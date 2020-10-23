Rains drench Bangladesh as deep depression over Bay weakens
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2020 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2020 02:25 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has lowered the cautionary signal for maritime ports by one notch to No. 3 after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal lost its intensity as it moved north towards the coasts of Khulna and India's West Bengal.
The depression lay centred over the coastal areas of West Bengal and Khulna at 12 pm Friday and is likely to cross the coasts by 6 pm, according to the Met Office's special weather bulletin.
With winds packing speeds of 40-50 KPH, the sea is expected to remain rough near the depression centre.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted the local cautionary signal No. 3.
Meanwhile, parts of Dhaka, Chattogram, Barishal, Khulna and Sylhet, among others, are likely to witness 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall due to the depression.
The low-lying areas of the coastal districts may experience flooding from wind-driven waves that could be 3 to 5 metres higher than usual, according to the Met Office.
All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.
- HC permits rape convict to marry victim
- Sylhet city police chief transferred
- Met Office raises warning signal to 4
- Cargo vessel strike ends
- Strikers' demand for food funds is fair: state minister
- Daily tally: 24 virus deaths, 1,696 cases
- Vessel owners call for end to strike
- Death reference out for Kaiser
Most Read
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic
- Bangladesh approves nearly Tk 2.74 billion project to improve Cox’s Bazar road
- Bangladesh issues ‘death reference’ for war crimes convict Kaiser
- Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner, 18 others transferred as rape protests rage
- Bangladesh raises warning signal No. 4 for ports as Bay depression deepens
- Bangladesh court permits jailed rape convict and victim to marry
- Kazi Sanaul Hoq resigns as managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange
- Heavy rain set to soak Bangladesh, West Bengal during Durga Puja
- Bangladesh mobile financial service providers to launch interoperable transactions