Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports amid trough of low over Bay

The trough of low is likely to intensify further and turn into a deep depression over the next two days, meteorologist Muhammed Arif Hossain said on Thursday.

But the Met Office could not immediately indicate whether the depression will turn into a cyclone or chart its projected path.

The low pressure, which has formed over the central part of the Bay of Bengal and was situated over west-central and the adjoining east-central bay as of 9:30 am Wednesday, according to a Met Office bulletin.

It may intensify and cause squally weather affecting the north Bay, maritime ports and coastal areas of the country.

The Met Office has asked fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal and the deep sea to remain near the coast and remain cautious until further notice.

“The Met Office has asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist the local cautionary signal No.3. Different parts of the country are experiencing thundershowers due to the low. There will be more rains on Thursday,” Hossain said, adding the Met Office will issue an update on the situation either on Oct 23 or Oct 24.

A low-pressure area had initially formed over the Bay of Bengal on Oct 10. Another one followed within three weeks, raising concerns that it could transform into a cyclone.

It is likely to intensify and move northwest, according to said. A cyclonic storm may develop from the low pressure and its course will be revealed later.

The next cyclonic storm in the region will be named ‘Goti’. A panel of WMO/ESCAP or World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific name the cyclones in the region in line with a list prepared by 13 member countries.

Earlier in May, Cyclone Amphan ripped through the southern coasts of Bangladesh, prompting the government to make comprehensive preparations to confront storms amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh also battled long-term floods this year.