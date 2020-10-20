Bangladesh water transport workers go on strike over pay, safety
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2020 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2020 01:47 PM BdST
Water transport workers have halted the transportation of goods across the country for an indefinite period from Tuesday to press home their 11-point demand, including the implementation of the 2016 pay scale.
The movement of cargo vessels was stopped in the early hours of Tuesday as per the earlier announcement following a ‘failed’ meeting with the vessel owners, said Shah Alam, president of Bangladesh Water Transport Workers' Federation.
"We haven’t received any assurances from the owners yet. About 200,000 workers are participating in the strike. They have been forming human chains, holding processions and shouting slogans since the morning.”
The strike was called in front of the Department of Labour headquarters in Dhaka on Oct 13.
“We had raised our demands during long discussions with the owners. But they did not accept any of our demands. So, we had to carry on with the strike,” said Alam.
The workers also staged a similar movement in November last year. That movement was later halted after the workers were given ‘assurance.’ But our demands were ultimately not met, said workers.
Other demands include stopping extortion and robbery in vessels, providing appointment letters to workers, issuing identity cards and service books to workers and ensuring social safety of workers.
- Fake dentists: Man, father-in-law jailed
- HC rules on Kajol’s bail appeal
- Wrap up Rooppur graft probe in 6 months: HC
- Govt reports 1,637 new virus cases, 21 deaths
- Judge finishes rape trial in a week
- Daily tally: 14 virus deaths, 1,274 cases
- Pay special attention to children: PM
- For Rohingya brides, marriage means a deadly crossing
Most Read
- The ‘floating’ road in Kishoreganj
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Internet, cable TV providers halt decision to enforce blackout
- Hospitalised COVID-19 patients can have ongoing symptoms for months: study
- Bangladesh records 21 new virus deaths, cases top 390,000
- Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on the moon
- RAB busts fraudulent dental practice run by man, father-in-law in Dhaka
- HC rules on photojournalist Kajol’s bail appeal
- Don’t go out without a mask, says govt
- Tens of thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign