Bangladesh records 14 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2020 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2020 03:40 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 14 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily count since May 12, taking the tally so far to 5,660.
The caseload climbed to 388,569 after 1,274 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, the government said in a statement.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period with 1,674 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 303,972.
A total of 11,866 samples were tested at 110 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.74 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 78.23 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 39.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.11 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
