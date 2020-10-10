US Deputy Secretary of State Biegun to visit Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2020 12:16 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2020 12:16 AM BdST
Stephen E Biegun, the deputy secretary of state of the US, will be in Bangladesh on a three-day tour from Oct 14.
A former special envoy to North Korea, Biegun will meet senior government officials and “reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership”, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.
His engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing the “common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all”, the statement said.
Biegun will also discuss US-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, and sustainable economic development.
Before the Bangladesh tour, he will visit India from Oct 12 to 14. He will meet with senior government officials and deliver keynote remarks at the India-US Forum in New Delhi.
His engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, the statement said.
