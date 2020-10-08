‘One rape is one too many’: UN expresses ‘serious concerns’ over violence against women in Bangladesh 

“One rape is one too many,” the UN said in a statement tweeted by its Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo in the wake of recent rape cases on Wednesday.

The assault on a woman in Noakhali’s Begumganj, a video of which was circulated on social media, has “yet again underlined the state of social, behavioural and structural misogyny that exist”, the statement said.

The UN stands with the public and civil society groups in calling for justice, and recognises that these are “not isolated incidents”, it said.

The UN offered the government support to undertake a “comprehensive review” of handling of rape cases and violence against women and children in order to improve and create a gender-responsive justice system.

It also “strongly” recommended an “urgent” reform of the criminal justice system to support victims and witnesses of rape and violence.

It called for transparency and accountability in reporting on how numerous laws and action plans to protect women and girls are being implemented.

“The UN continues to work hand in hand with all its partners to reinforce a systematic approach to address gender discriminatory social norms and toxic masculinity through prevention programmes and build a society where women and girls are free, save and can thrive,” the statement said.

“Global statistics are alarming. They affirm that violence against women is the most pervasive, yet least punished, of all crimes. This must stop,” it added.

The recent incident in Noakhali and the rape of a woman at a college in Sylhet have triggered widespread protests against violence against women.

The demonstrators have demanded maximum punishment of the culprits.