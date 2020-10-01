Bishop Bejoy D’Cruze named new archbishop of Bangladesh

Bishop D'Cruze has been serving as Bishop of the Diocese of Sylhet.

The pope also accepted the resignation of Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario, who has been Archbishop of Dhaka since 2011.

Bishop Bejoy D’Cruze was born in Tuital in Dhaka’s Nawabganj on Feb 9, 1956.

He was ordained a priest on Feb 20, 1987. He was superior of the OMI delegation in Bangladesh and professor of the major seminary of Dhaka.

His episcopal ordination was first as the Bishop of Khulna diocese on May 6, 2005.

Oblate Bishop D’Cruze was appointed bishop of Sylhet on Jul 8, 2011.

His installation took place in Moulvibazar on Sept 30, 2011. Created on Jul 8, 2011, Sylhet is the country’s seventh diocese.

Bishop D’Cruze has had roles as chairman of the Episcopal Commission for Christian Unity and Interreligious Dialogue and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh.