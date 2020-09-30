Tahmeed Ahmed to become first Bangladeshi executive director of icddr,b

He will take office on Feb 1, 2021, replacing Dr John Clemens who served in the position since 2013.

“It is an honour to be the first Bangladeshi Executive Director of icddr,b”, the centre for diarrhoeal disease research quoted him as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“icddr,b is and will remain a truly international organization. I am proud to lead a team of 4000 staff hailing from all over the world and excited to steer the organization into the next phase, which I hope will see our research continue to expand,” he added.

He pledged to make research on COVID-19 a key priority.

The outbreak serves as a “strong reminder” of the vital importance of investing in scientific research that furthers public health, the statement said.

A scientist with a career in public health nutrition, Tahmeed has been recognised globally for his research work and for his vital contribution to preventing childhood malnutrition and simplifying its treatment.

Tahmeed Ahmed, photo: facebook

He received awards from the Ambulatory Pediatric Association in the US, the Commonwealth Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, and the Indian Paediatric Association.

In 2018, he received the Islamic Bank Development Transformers’ Award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He joined icddr,b in 1985. Over time, he has taken on different roles and in December 2015 was appointed senior director at Nutrition and Clinical Services Division.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was named the acting executive director to lead icddr,b on-site under the direction of Dr Clemens who has been overseeing the operations remotely.

He is known among his colleagues for his strong work ethics and his care and nurturing for young scientists.

“I am confident that his leadership will further advance icddr,b standing in public health and bring greater health benefits to people in Bangladesh and world-wide,” said Nancy Y. Cheng, chair of the icddr,b Board of Trustees.