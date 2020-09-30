Tahmeed Ahmed to become first Bangladeshi executive director of icddr,b
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2020 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2020 11:48 PM BdST
Dr Tahmeed Ahmed has been appointed as the new Executive Director of icddr,b, becoming the first Bangladeshi to hold the post.
He will take office on Feb 1, 2021, replacing Dr John Clemens who served in the position since 2013.
“It is an honour to be the first Bangladeshi Executive Director of icddr,b”, the centre for diarrhoeal disease research quoted him as saying in a statement on Wednesday.
“icddr,b is and will remain a truly international organization. I am proud to lead a team of 4000 staff hailing from all over the world and excited to steer the organization into the next phase, which I hope will see our research continue to expand,” he added.
He pledged to make research on COVID-19 a key priority.
The outbreak serves as a “strong reminder” of the vital importance of investing in scientific research that furthers public health, the statement said.
A scientist with a career in public health nutrition, Tahmeed has been recognised globally for his research work and for his vital contribution to preventing childhood malnutrition and simplifying its treatment.
Tahmeed Ahmed, photo: facebook
In 2018, he received the Islamic Bank Development Transformers’ Award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He joined icddr,b in 1985. Over time, he has taken on different roles and in December 2015 was appointed senior director at Nutrition and Clinical Services Division.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was named the acting executive director to lead icddr,b on-site under the direction of Dr Clemens who has been overseeing the operations remotely.
He is known among his colleagues for his strong work ethics and his care and nurturing for young scientists.
“I am confident that his leadership will further advance icddr,b standing in public health and bring greater health benefits to people in Bangladesh and world-wide,” said Nancy Y. Cheng, chair of the icddr,b Board of Trustees.
- Barguna murder: Minny, five others get death
- Security tightens at Barguna court over murder verdict
- Refat murder: Is Minny guilty too?
- Stop unauthorised phone record collection: HC
- Judge uses imaginary name for victim
- Govt releases stamp to mark PM’s birthday
- Shahed verdict sends a message to 'rogues': judge
- Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 vote on Nov 12
Most Read
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Minny, five others get death over daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat
- Verdict in daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat Wednesday
- AL picks Habib for Dhaka, Nasim's son Joy for Sirajganj by-polls
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- HC orders BRAC Bank to pay Tk 1.5m to Jahalom over loan fraud debacle
- Barishal MP Abul Hasanat Abdullah hospitalised with respiratory distress
- Case against Tarana, four others for 'distorting history' dismissed
- Unauthorised collection of phone records by agencies must stop: High Court