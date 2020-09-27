Police arrest key suspect in Sylhet MC College rape

Saifur was apprehended from Sunamganj's Chhatak early Sunday, according to Shah Poran Police OC Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury.

Efforts to nab the other suspects in the case are ongoing, he said.

The incident took place on the night of Sept 25 when the woman went to visit the college at Tilagarh with her husband.

A group of six or seven perpetrators dragged her into the dormitory area and allegedly raped her when her husband went outside for a smoke, according to Jyotirmoy Sarker, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

The culprits also beat the man up when he confronted them, Jyotirmoy added.

Police rescued the couple from the dormitory area around 10:30 pm and admitted the woman to the One-Stop Crisis Centre at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

The husband subsequently started the case against Saifur and eight others with Shah Poran Police Station.

The others whose name appeared in the initial investigation are Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, Arjun Lashkor, Rajan Ahmed, ‘Robiul’ and Tarek Ahmad.

Tarek and Robiul are BCL activists from outside the college while the rest are its students.