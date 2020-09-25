We want global peace to prevail, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2020 06:18 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2020 07:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh is always prepared to work for ensuring global peace, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she urged the world to work together in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
She made the call while speaking in a video conference at Gonobhaban organised on Friday marking the 46th anniversary of Bangabandhu’s historical speech at the global forum of the United Nations and the inauguration of a new building of Foreign Service.
“Bangladesh is always prepared to uphold the global peace. We want peace to prevail in the world,” said Hasina as she prayed for the departed souls of the members from different forces who lost their lives while working in the UN peacekeeping mission.
Hasina hoped the world will get rid of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy will roll again soon. “We call upon the international community, particularly the labour receiving countries, to extend their empathy and sympathy to the migrants. In the area of trade, international stakeholders are expected to follow ethical business practices,” she said.
The prime minister highlighted her government’s initiatives for the country’s development and to ensure a good life for the people.
“We gave highest importance to food as we were worried the world may face a famine. We tried our best to produce and distribute free food for the poor.”
She also mentioned the government scaling down other economic activities amidst the pandemic.
To achieve the target, Bangladesh needs to increase assistance and cooperation with other countries, she said.
On the 25th of September in 1974, the Father of the Nation delivered a historic maiden speech in the United Nations in Bangla in which he presented the foreign policy principles of Bangladesh at the global forum. That very speech of Bangabandhu with full of visionary directives is still relevant today, said the prime minister.
“His dictum - ‘Friendship to all, malice to none’- has been the critical driving force of our foreign policy.”
The UN General Assembly will be held virtually this year. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recorded speech will be played on Sept 26 at the assembly.
Highlighting the need of training for the diplomats, Hasina said that diplomatic missions have seen a change in their responsibilities these days as they need not only political diplomacy but also economic diplomacy.
“I admit the need to increase the strength of our foreign service to ensure required representation abroad, promote and safeguard our national interests. Our diplomats should be more professional in materialising our development planning, conducting economic diplomacy, and rendering quality consular services to an ever-increasing Bangladeshi diaspora.”
- Govt transfers 1,347 policemen from Cox's Bazar
- Govt reports 1,383 new virus cases, 21 deaths
- 2 children die in Hatia boat capsize
- No gas in Gulshan, Banani for 3 hours
- Govt mulls ‘fee’ on NID for expats
- Govt transfers all Cox’s Bazar police inspectors
- Stranded migrants get tickets to Saudi
- PM supports families hit by mosque blast
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank caps credit card interest rate at 20%
- Bangladesh transfers 34 police officers in shake-up after ex-major’s murder
- Bangladesh plans to introduce ‘fee’ for NID services for expatriates
- Bangladesh tells primary schools to prepare for reopening
- Houston study: More contagious coronavirus strain now dominates
- Night images reveal many new detention sites in China’s Xinjiang region
- Antibody tests for COVID-19 not in Bangladesh's plans as it prepares for antigen tests
- Mayor Atiqul slams hospitals for ‘overpriced’ treatment, poor waste management
- Stranded Bangladeshi migrant workers relieved as they get air tickets to Saudi Arabia
- Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies aged 59