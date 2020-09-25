Bangladesh transfers 34 police officers in shake-up after ex-major’s murder
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2020 12:22 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2020 12:22 AM BdST
The government has transferred all 34 police inspectors of Cox’s Bazar in a major shake-up around two months after the shooting death of former major Sinha Md Rashed Khan at a checkpoint.
The Police Headquarters decided to transfer all the personnel, from constables to top officers, who have been working in Cox’s Bazar for a long time, Deputy Inspector General Md Anwar Hossain told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The transferred officers were working in the Detective Branch and police stations in the district.
They have been ordered to appear at the Police Headquarters on Sep 30.
Earlier, eight top officials, including the superintendent of police and additional superintendent of police, had been transferred from Cox’s Bazar.
Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. He had gone into early retirement to pursue his interests. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.
His death on Jul 31 raised eyebrows. Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed had visited Cox’s Bazar later and appeared at a rare joint press conference.
As many as seven policemen have been arrested in a case over the murder of Sinha.
