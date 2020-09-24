Abdul Hakim Talukdar, who taught children English in Dhaka’s Keraniganj, dies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2020 03:39 AM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2020 03:39 AM BdST
Abdul Hakim Talukdar, who taught English at West End High School in Dhaka’s Keraniganj, has died. He was 73.
Hakim breathed his last at his home in Keraniganj’s Kalindi at 9pm on Wednesday.
He had also been the headmaster of Syedpur Abdur Rahman High School in Munshiganj and Keraniganj Girls’ School.
Besides teaching, Hakim wrote English grammar books. He retired in 2010.
He left behind his wife, three sons and as many daughters.
His son Kamal Hossain Talukdar is a senior correspondent at bdnews24.com.
Kamal said his father fought the Pakistani Army during the 1971 Liberation War, but never bothered about getting a freedom fighter certificate.
Hakim Talukdar will be buried in their family graveyard near their ancestral home at Badarpur village in Chandpur’s Kachua.
