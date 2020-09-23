Migrant workers protest outside expatriates' welfare ministry over return to Saudi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2020 02:55 PM BdST
A group of disgruntled Bangladeshi migrants who work in Saudi Arabia have gathered outside the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment in Dhaka's Eskaton, demanding help from the government to extend their visas and secure air tickets for a return to their country of employment.
It followed a second day of demonstrations outside the office of Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, at the capital’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Kawran Bazar after the airliner indefinitely suspended ticket sales on Wednesday. The protests brought traffic on the key thoroughfare to a halt for a while.
The protesters had also taken out a procession from Motijheel, marching past the National Press Club before stationing themselves outside the foreign ministry around 12 pm.
A few others occupied the road outside the expatriates' welfare ministry building in Eskaton, where they have been protesting peacefully, according to Ramna Police OC Monirul Islam.
Shahbagh Police Inspector (Patrol) Abul Bashar said about 60 to 70 Saudi-based expatriates carried a procession in front of the press club around 11 am, which ended outside the foreign ministry.
Three migrant workers subsequently entered the ministry and returned after speaking to the secretary.
The protesters later cleared the streets in front of the press club.
- Govt reports 1,666 new virus cases, 37 deaths
- ‘Behave,’ CAAB chief tells airport staff
- Govt to keep economy running during winter
- ACC watching 45 health staffers
- Expats continue protests for Saudi air tickets
- Virus death toll tops 5,000
- Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur
- Another mosque blast victim dies
Most Read
- Migrant workers continue protests in Dhaka over air tickets to Saudi Arabia
- ‘Behave,’ CAAB chief tells Shahjalal International Airport officials
- COVID-19 'firepower': Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- FinCEN Files: Three Bangladeshi banks linked to suspicious transactions
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
- Job or hijab? Singapore debates ban on Islamic veil at work
- COVID 'firepower': Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- Saudi Arabia to re-allow umrah pilgrimage from Oct 4: SPA
- At UN, Trump demands action against China over virus, Xi urges cooperation
- Sheikh Hasina: A third of my country was just underwater. The world must act on climate