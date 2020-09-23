Migrant workers protest outside expatriates' welfare ministry over return to Saudi

It followed a second day of demonstrations outside the office of Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, at the capital’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Kawran Bazar after the airliner indefinitely suspended ticket sales on Wednesday. The protests brought traffic on the key thoroughfare to a halt for a while.

The protesters had also taken out a procession from Motijheel, marching past the National Press Club before stationing themselves outside the foreign ministry around 12 pm.

A few others occupied the road outside the expatriates' welfare ministry building in Eskaton, where they have been protesting peacefully, according to Ramna Police OC Monirul Islam.

Shahbagh Police Inspector (Patrol) Abul Bashar said about 60 to 70 Saudi-based expatriates carried a procession in front of the press club around 11 am, which ended outside the foreign ministry.

Three migrant workers subsequently entered the ministry and returned after speaking to the secretary.

The protesters later cleared the streets in front of the press club.