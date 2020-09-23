Lalmonirhat woman claims ‘divine order’ in dream. Her husband buys an elephant
Lalmonirhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2020 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2020 02:09 PM BdST
Dulal Chandra Roy, a farmer in Sadar Upazila of Lalmonirhat, has sold his land for Tk 1.7 million to buy an elephant following a ‘divine order’ his wife claimed to have received in a dream.
Thousands of people now crowd Deuti village, Dulal’s birthplace, after he brought the elephant home from Moulvibazar.
When the man talks about his wife, he glows: they are not wealthy but they love each other. A devotee of Bhishawkarma and Mahadev, Tulsi has been worshipping the Hindu gods regularly for the past 10 years.
“Around two weeks ago, God himself appeared in Tulsi’s dream and ordered her to buy an elephant. That elephant should be used for healing people and also for worshipping,” Dulal claimed.
Under the circumstances, Dulal sold 3 bighas of his farmland, headed out to Moulvibazar and bought the elephant. He spent Tk 20,000 to rent a truck to bring the elephant home and hired a mahout for Tk 15,000 per month to look after the animal.
Neighbours said Tulsi had told them earlier about receiving a ‘divine order’ to take care of animals. That is why she bought a horse and then a swan and a goat and took care of them. Recently, she wanted her husband to buy an elephant.
“Bishawkarma ordered me in my dream to buy an elephant and look after it. The elephant will remain in the house as long as the god wants,” Tulsi told reporters about her dream.
Ibrahim, the mahout hired by Dulal for a monthly salary of Tk 15,000, said the elephant owner also arranged for his food and accommodation. He is supposed to coach two villagers on how to look after the elephant. When they are ready to work, Ibrahim will go back home.
“I have heard about the incident. It’s an unusual one,” said Uttam Kumar Roy, upazila nirbahi officer in Lalmonirhat.
The UNO did not respond to the question if keeping a wild animal at home is against the law.
