Fire breaks out at Banani's Ahmed Tower

Eight units of the fire service were dispatched to Ahmed Tower on Kemal Ataturk Avenue after the incident was reported at 11:30 am Sunday, said Ershad Hossain, a fire service official. It took around 45 minutes to tame the flames, he added.

However, the authorities could not immediately determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The fire originated in an office on the 15th floor of the building, said Banani Police OC Nure Azam, adding, "We could only see smoke billowing out of the building from outside. The fire service subsequently smashed the glass windows on the floor."

No casualties were reported in the incident although panic started spreading in the vicinity once the smoke became visible.

A devastating fire had broken out at adjoining FR Tower in March 2019 that claimed the lives of 27 people.