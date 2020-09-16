Former senior secretary Sohrab Hossain to head PSC
The government has named Sohrab Hossain, a retired bureaucrat, as the new chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
In a notice issued on Wednesday, the public administration ministry announced that the former senior secretary's appointment was made by the president on condition of suspending his post-retirement leave and benefits.
The former education secretary is replacing Muhammad Sadiq, whose tenure is set to run out on Sept 17.
