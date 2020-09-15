US Embassy starts taking applications for non-immigrant visa renewals

Returning students and certain other categories of non-immigrants who need to renew their visa can now apply for a new visa.

Qualified applicants need to log in and/or update their profile online at www.ustraveldocs.com/bd, and submit the application packet, after paying associated visa fees, at the designated offsite service provider: https://bd.usembassy.gov/important-notice-regarding-changes-visa-collection-center/

The embassy will process applications that are qualified for interview-waiver renewal of F, J, M, O, Q, and, C1/D visas. Interview waiver checklist is available here: https://bd.usembassy.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2017/01/drop-box-checklist-revised-13117.pdf

In order to qualify for an interview waiver renewal, the application must be for the same classification of visa and be made within 24 months of the expiration date of the old visa.

Once the embassy receives an application, the reviewing consular officer may determine that the applicant will require an in-person interview. These applicants will have to schedule an interview when regular visa services resume.

The visa application fee (MRV) is valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment. Applicants with an urgent matter and need to travel immediately can contact at this email address: support-bangladesh@ustraveldocs.com.

Applicants for H1B, L1, and certain J categories and their dependents covered by Presidential Proclamation 10052 can request an appointment only if they have reason to believe they qualify for one of the exceptions listed in the Proclamation https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-suspending-entry-aliens-present-risk-u-s-labor-market-following-coronavirus-outbreak/.

The US Embassy is accepting applications to renew the following classifications of visas:

C1/D: Transit/Ship Crew

F1: Continuing students who want to renew their student visas. This only applies to students who are continuing in the same field of study at the same institution. It is not for students who are beginning their study in the U.S. and/ or are changing academic programs, or who need an interview for any reason.

F2: Spouses and/or unmarried children under the age of 21 of continuing F1 students.

J: Exchange Visitor Visa (does not include aliens participating in an intern, trainee, teacher, camp counselor, au pair, or summer work travel program per Presidential Proclamation 10014).

M: Students – Vocational.

O: Foreign nationals with extraordinary ability in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics.

Q: Exchange visitors – international cultural.

The US Embassy is not yet processing applications for B1/B2 visas, but will make an announcement soon.