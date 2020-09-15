Bangladesh counts 1,724 virus cases in a day, death toll tops 4,800

The death toll climbed to 4,802 after 43 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the government said.

The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as another 2,439 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the tally of recoveries to 245,594.

A total of 14,050 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 12.27 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 72.01 percent, while the latest deaths of 36 men and seven women pushed the mortality rate to 1.41 percent.

Globally, over 29.28 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 928,576 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.