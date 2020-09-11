Police arrest four more Neo-JMB suspects over Paltan bomb blast
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2020 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 10:17 PM BdST
Counterterrorism police have arrested four suspected members of militant outfit Neo-JMB for their alleged link with the bomb blast in Dhaka’s Paltan.
They are ‘Mamun’ alias ‘Sumon’ alias Abdur Rahman, Md Al Amin alias Abu Jihad, Mujahidul Islam alias ‘Rokon’ alias Abu Tarik and Sarowar Hossain Rahat.
They were arrested in Uttara’s Azampur on Thursday night, said Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner at the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime or CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
So far, police have arrested a total of nine suspected members of the revived fraction of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, over the bomb blast of Jul 24.
The police made the first five arrests in the case in Sylhet on Aug 11. Information given by the five led to the latest arrests.
Police have sought court permission to grill the four in custody.
A bomb blast occurred near a police box in Paltan on July 24. No one was hurt in the incident.
The next day, an on-duty police officer at the capital’s Bangabandhu Square Monument in Gulistan found a bomb inside a polythene bag hanging on his motorbike.
The bomb disposal unit of police detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion later.
