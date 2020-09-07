Bangladesh counts 2,202 new virus cases, death toll tops 4,500
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2020 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 03:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 37 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in a daily count, raising the death toll to 4,516.
The tally of infections surged to 327,359 after 2,202 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the health directorate.
The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as another 3,298 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 224,573.
A total of 15,412 samples were tested at 93 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 14.29 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 68.60 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.38 percent after the latest deaths of 30 men and seven women.
Globally, over 27.12 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 883,590 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
