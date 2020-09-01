Pranab Mukherjee, India's first Bengali president and a friend of Bangladesh

The 84-year-old died on Monday after a lung infection, having also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A towering statesman, he led some of the country's most important ministries before becoming the first Bengali president of India. Although the top job always eluded him, he was regarded by many as 'the best prime minister India never had'.

The Congress party leader from West Bengal is held in similarly high esteem on the other side of Bengal for his steadfast support for Bangladesh during its struggle for independence.

In recognition of his contributions to the nation's cause, he was conferred with the 'Liberation War Award' in 2013.

But Mukherjee's affiliation with Bangladesh stretches beyond politics -- his wife, Suvra Ghosh, was born and raised in Narail. She later immigrated to Kolkata before marrying Pranab in 1957.

Mukherjee, affectionately called Bangladesh's 'Jamai Babu'(son-in-law), paid a visit to his in-laws' home in Narail's Bhadrabila during his trip in 2013.

Born on Dec 11, 1935 in the village of Mirati, Mukherjee studied history, political science and law. Mukherjee entered parliament in 1969, following his father into the Congress party led by Indira Gandhi.

Under Gandhi’s tutelage, Mukherjee rose through the party ranks only to be sidelined by her son, Rajiv, after the elections in 1984.

Nevertheless, he managed to regain favour with the Congress leadership and the Gandhi family, becoming one of India’s most influential politicians during the 1990s and 2000s.

But while many, including Mukherjee himself, reckoned that he merited a stint as prime minister, he was overlooked for the job by Rajiv’s Italian-born widow, Sonia, who opted for Manmohan Singh, an Oxbridge-trained economist.

In 2012, Mukherjee resigned from parliament to be sworn in as India’s 13th president, with cross-party support that underlined his wide acceptability, a rare feat in Indian politics.

In the course of over 50 years in public life, the former college teacher and journalist held more than a dozen federal portfolios, ranging from commerce and finance to defence and foreign affairs.

INEXTRICABLE LINK WITH BANGLADESH

During the Liberation War in 1971, Mukherjee was a member of the Rajya Sabha. Like many politicians in India, he stood up for the liberation of the Bengalis.

In September 1971, he played an integral part in shaping public opinion in favour of Bangladesh's independence and against the oppression of Pakistanis at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference in France.

He also went to the United Kingdom and Germany to call attention to Bangladesh's freedom struggle.

During the war, he visited refugee camps in Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya and coordinated with the local administration to improve the living conditions there.

In fact, he has dedicated an entire chapter in his memoir, 'The Dramatic Decade: The Indira Gandhi Years', to Bangladesh's Liberation War.

In June 1971, Mukherjee initiated a discussion at Rajya Sabha when he suggested that India accord recognition to the Bangladesh government in exile.

For his role as a friend of Bangladesh during the war of indepence, on Mar 4 2013, Zillur Rahman, the then president of Bangladesh, handed over the 'Bangladesh Liberation War Honour' to his Indian counterpart.

Mukherjee also stood by Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana after the assassination of the nation’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Having supported Hasina during one of the most tumultuous periods in Bangladesh's politics, Mukherjee described the Bangladesh leader as a 'close family friend' in his memoir.

He also detailed how India helped create international pressure on the caretaker government to hold free and fair elections in Bangladesh while he was foreign minister.

Describing the state of emergency in 2007-08, he also recalled rebuking some Awami League leaders for seemingly abandoning Hasina with a reminder of their ethical obligations.

Pranab Mukherjee's wife Suvra, a Rabindra Sangeet exponent, spent the first five years of her life in Bhadrabila. She later moved to India with her family.

The two got married on 13 July 1956 while they were both studying at Calcutta University. The couple went on to have two sons and a daughter before her death in 2015.