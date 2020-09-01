Bangladesh records 1,950 new virus cases, 35 deaths in daily count
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2020 03:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed 1,950 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, raising the tally of infections to 314,946.
The death toll jumped to 4,316 after 35 fatalities were registered until 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the health directorate.
The number of fresh recoveries overshot new infections in the same period with another 3,290 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the recovery count to 208,177.
A total of 12,209 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 15.97 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 66.10 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.37 percent following the latest deaths of 21 men and 14 women.
Globally, over 25.49 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 850,762 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Media not allowed to parliament in pandemic
- Nation bids adieu to CR Dutta
- Bangladesh to mourn Pranab Mukherjee
- Zia started enforced disappearances: Hasina
- EC not renaming govt bodies in Bangla
- Pranab Mukherjee, a friend of Bangladesh
- Hamid, Hasina express condolences over passing of Pranab Mukherjee
- HC defers libel suit against Muntassir Mamoon
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Pranab Mukherjee, a ‘colossus’ in public life, dies after developing lung infection
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Bangladesh in line to get Oxford University's vaccine candidate: minister
- Pranab Mukherjee, India's first Bengali president and a friend of Bangladesh
- China can make India suffer 'severe' military losses: Global Times
- 'Here we go again’: A second virus wave grips Spain
- JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina faces ‘dual voter’ charges
- Bangladesh lifts ban on public movement at night amid pandemic
- Mortal remains of war hero CR Dutta arrive in Dhaka
- Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China