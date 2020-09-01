Bangladesh records 1,950 new virus cases, 35 deaths in daily count

The death toll jumped to 4,316 after 35 fatalities were registered until 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the health directorate.

The number of fresh recoveries overshot new infections in the same period with another 3,290 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the recovery count to 208,177.

A total of 12,209 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 15.97 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 66.10 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.37 percent following the latest deaths of 21 men and 14 women.

Globally, over 25.49 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 850,762 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.