Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 310,800
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2020 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 03:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 42 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the body count to 4,248.
The tally of infections jumped to 310,822 on the back of 1,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the health directorate.
The number of fresh recoveries overshot new infections in the same period with another 3,044 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the recovery count to 201,907.
A total of 11,934 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 15.9 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 64.96 percent, while the latest deaths of 35 men and seven women pushed the mortality rate to 1.37 percent.
Globally, over 25.01 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 842,778 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
