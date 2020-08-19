Water lillies keep families afloat in monsoon

The vast swamps in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan and Srinagar remain inundated for about four months during the monsoon. As farmers are left virtually unemployed, many make ends meet by collecting and selling Shapla or water lillies, the national flower of the country.

Large swaths of Sirajdikhan are inundated by the overflowing river Ichhamati in the monsoon. The swamps are replete with water lilies during this time.

Arial Beel, one of the most prominent wetlands in the country, brims with blooming water lilies.

Farmers rush to collect water lillies in their dinghies before sunrise.

They return with heaps of water lilies collected throughout the day.

As schools are closed due to the pandemic, children help their families pick water lilies.

The stems of water lilies are well-liked as vegetables.

Farmers return with water lilies from the lake in Sirajdikhan to Rashunia, Daniyarpara, Imamaganj and Nimtala piers.

Most of the water lilies plucked from Arial Beel are brought to Gadighat in Srinagar.

Wholesalers from Dhaka visit the piers in Munshiganj to buy water lilies.

The wholesalers buy a bundle of 10 water lilies from the farmers for Tk 5 to Tk 7.

The water lilies are then sold in the wholesale markets in Jatrabari, Karwan Bazar, Shah Ali Majar and other places.

Each bundle of water lilies is sold for around Tk 12 to Tk 15 in the wholesale market.

The retail price of a bundle of water lilies can rise to Tk 25-30.

After working for an entire day, a farmer can collect around 80 to 120 bundles of water lilies.

Farmer Rajab Ali earns about Tk 400 to Tk 700 a day. The job does not require any capital, just his time and effort. Anyone with a boat can collect water lilies from the swamps.

On average, wholesaler Shamsuddin brings 4,000 bundles of water lilies to the markets in Dhaka every evening. He is happy with his income after deducting the costs of transport and labour.

Farmers collect water lilies from June to October before returning to harvesting crops at the end of monsoon when the swamps dry up.

Water lily, the national flower of Bangladesh, is a major source of income for more than 200 families in Munshiganj during the monsoon.