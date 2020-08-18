Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
Published: 18 Aug 2020 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 07:17 PM BdST
Dhaka is set to discuss the trial of Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, millions of doses of which will be produced by India’s Serum Institute if successful in tests, in Bangladesh.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media on Tuesday that the issue would come up in his meeting with his visiting Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday.
Momen said Bangladesh also communicated with Britain via the High Commission in London with the offer for the trial to be held in Bangladesh.
