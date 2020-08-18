Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Aug 2020 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 07:17 PM BdST

Dhaka is set to discuss the trial of Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, millions of doses of which will be produced by India’s Serum Institute if successful in tests, in Bangladesh.
Related Stories

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media on Tuesday that the issue would come up in his meeting with his visiting Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday.

Momen said Bangladesh also communicated with Britain via the High Commission in London with the offer for the trial to be held in Bangladesh.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.