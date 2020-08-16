Bangladesh records 2,024 virus cases, 32 deaths in daily count
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2020 04:36 PM BdST
The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has climbed to 3,657 after 32 more fatalities were registered over a 24-hour period.
The government said 2,024 new infections were confirmed until 8 am Sunday, taking the caseload to 276,549.
Another 1,315 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 158,950.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.48 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent following the latest deaths of 25 men and seven women.
A total of 10,018 samples were tested at 87 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 20.20 percent, the health directorate said in a statement.
Globally, over 21.47 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 771,276 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
