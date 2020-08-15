Bangladesh's founding father Bangabandhu is a great source of inspiration, UNESCO chief says

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation on Friday in a message said: “Bangabandhu is a great source of inspiration for the generations to come, for all those working to reinvent the world."

“I would like to pay tribute to his life and legacy. Even four and a half decades after his death, the world still remembers his dedication, struggle and sacrifices when fighting for the rights and freedom of his people.”

“Our Organisation shares this aspiration for an inclusive, equitable and democratic society – an aspiration that Bangabandhu presented on 7 March 1971 in a historic speech now inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of World International Register,” Azoulay added.

She added that UNESCO is joining the world in celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.

“It is an opportunity to renew our commitment to his vision of a fairer world and to building societies that foster respect for the ethnic, cultural, linguistic, and religious diversity of all people,” she said.

“Bangabandhu strongly believed in the power of union between nations to build a better future," the UNESCO boss continued.

"Stating this belief to the United Nations in 1974, he reaffirmed his ‘faith in the indomitable spirit of man – in the capacity of the people to achieve the impossible and to overcome insurmountable odds.”