Dengue threat looms over Dhaka amid pandemic
Published: 13 Aug 2020 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2020 04:19 PM BdST
At least 25 wards in Dhaka city have been flagged as vulnerable to the risk of a dengue outbreak amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to a survey.
The National Malaria Elimination and Aedes Transmitted Disease Control Programme under the health directorate conducted the survey within the jurisdiction of the two city corporations from Jul 19 to 28 during the monsoon.
It published a report on its findings on Thursday.
Nine wards under Dhaka North City Corporation are at risk of an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease compared to 16 in Dhaka South.
DNCC ward Nos. 10, 11, 17, 19, 21, 23, 24, 29, 32 and DSCC ward Nos. 2,4, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 14, 16, 18, 25, 34, 40, 41, 45 and 51 have been marked as having a high prevalence of Aedes mosquitoes.
Ward No. 17 in DNCC and ward No. 51 in DSCC face the highest risk.
Among the DNCC wards, 29 scored more than 10 on the Breteau index while in DSCC, the number of such wards is 38.
Only five wards under both city corporations were marked as low risk.
