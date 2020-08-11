Home > Bangladesh

Five Neo-JMB operatives held in Sylhet over bomb attack on police

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Aug 2020 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2020 04:54 PM BdST

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, or DMP, has arrested five operatives of the outlawed militant outfit, the Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, during a raid in Sylhet.

They were apprehended over their suspected ties a crude bomb blast targeting police on Jul 25 and the explosive device found near a police box in Paltan a day later, according to DMP Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

The identities of the detainees will be disclosed in a media briefing on Wednesday, he added.

On July 26, an on-duty police officer at the capital’s Bangabandhu Square Monument in Gulistan found a bomb inside a polythene bag hanging on his motorbike. The bomb disposal unit of police detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion around 8:45pm.

Another bomb blast occurred near a police box in Paltan a day before the incident on July 25.

A case has been filed with Paltan Police Station over the incident and efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects, Saiful Islam said.

