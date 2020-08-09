1,300 women receive Hasina’s gift through Nagad
Sheikh Hasina has provided 1,300 women in distress with Tk 2,000 each through mobile financial service provider Nagad as part of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s 90th birth anniversary celebrations.
The prime minister launched the programme at a function at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.
None of the recipients will have to pay any fees as Nagad bore the entire cost of transactions, sending an additional Tk 35 to each of the beneficiaries as charge.
Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, a women's organisation, selected the recipients under the supervision of the women and children’s affairs ministry.
“The entire Nagad family is proud to be associated with such an impressive initiative on Bangamata’s birthday celebration,” said the MFS provider’s Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk, highlighting Nagad’s role in rapidly spreading MFS and the implementation of the government’s ‘Digital Bangladesh’ initiative.
State Minister for Women and Children’s Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, Meher Afroz Chumki, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on the ministry, former agriculture minister Matia Chowdhury, Women and Children’s Affairs Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akhter, among others, were present.
Earlier, the prime minister provided 5 million families who lost their jobs during the pandemic with Tk 2,500 each and Nagad bore the cost of the transactions at that time as well.
