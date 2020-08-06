Law enforcers cordon off site after bomb-like object found on motorcycle in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2020 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 01:43 AM BdST
The RAB and police have cordoned off a site in Sylhet’s Chowhatta after finding a bomb-like object on a motorcycle.
The law-enforcing agencies also blocked the street on Wednesday night, said Jotirmoy Sarker, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metrpolitan Police.
A bomb disposal unit from RAB-9 joined the operation later.
A traffic police sergeant called for help after noticing the object on his motorcycle in the evening.
