Three Bangladeshis dead, 78 hurt in Beirut blast
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2020 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2020 05:11 PM BdST
At least three Bangladeshis have been killed and 78 others injured in Beirut after huge blasts in port warehouses rocked the Lebanese capital, according to the Bangladesh mission in Lebanon.
All three Bangladeshis had been living in the Middle-Eastern country, Abdullah Al Mamun, first secretary to the Bangladesh Embassy, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
"Most of the injured people have returned home after primary treatment. About eight to 10 people are currently hospitalised."
Among the injured are 21 members of Bangladesh Navy, who were deployed in Lebanon as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.
One of them is in critical condition, according to Mamun. "Seven members of the navy are still in hospital care. The others have been discharged."
The Bangladesh embassy is situated within a 5-km radius of the port where the explosions occurred.
"The building was shaking as if there was an earthquake. But the building did not incur any damage."
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Ex-army major Sinha’s family to charge police with murder as Hasina promises justice
- ‘The biggest monster’ is spreading. And it’s not the coronavirus
- Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100
- Massive blast rips through Beirut, killing 50 and injuring thousands
- NASA satellite images show intense flooding in Bangladesh
- 21 Bangladeshi naval peacekeepers injured in Beirut blast
- Bangladesh exports bounce back with 0.6% growth amid COVID-19 crisis
- Family sues 9 policemen over ex-army major Sinha's shooting death
- Poor and desperate, Pakistani Hindus accept Islam to get by
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?