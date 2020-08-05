Three Bangladeshis dead, 78 hurt in Beirut blast

All three Bangladeshis had been living in the Middle-Eastern country, Abdullah Al Mamun, first secretary to the Bangladesh Embassy, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

"Most of the injured people have returned home after primary treatment. About eight to 10 people are currently hospitalised."

Among the injured are 21 members of Bangladesh Navy, who were deployed in Lebanon as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

One of them is in critical condition, according to Mamun. "Seven members of the navy are still in hospital care. The others have been discharged."

The Bangladesh embassy is situated within a 5-km radius of the port where the explosions occurred.

"The building was shaking as if there was an earthquake. But the building did not incur any damage."