Teknaf OC Pradip removed after he is charged with ex-major Sinha murder
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2020 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2020 09:21 PM BdST
Police have withdrawn Pradip Kumar Das from duty as the officer-in-charge of their Teknaf station in Cox’s Bazar over the killing of former army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in police fire.
It comes after Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous charged Pradip and eight other policemen with murder in a case started on Wednesday.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media on the issue.
He also said Second Officer ABM Doha has been put in charge of the police station, which plays a key role in the efforts to stop smuggling and peddling of drugs from Myanmar.
Inspector Doha took the call when bdnews24.com rang the Teknaf police chief’s number.
He declined to go into details but confirmed that he was standing in for the OC from Tuesday.
