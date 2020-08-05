Teknaf OC Pradip removed after he is charged with ex-major Sinha murder

It comes after Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous charged Pradip and eight other policemen with murder in a case started on Wednesday.

An official with the rank of assistant inspector general at the Police Headquarters confirmed the removal of Pradip to bdnews24.com.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media on the issue.

He also said Second Officer ABM Doha has been put in charge of the police station, which plays a key role in the efforts to stop smuggling and peddling of drugs from Myanmar.

Inspector Doha took the call when bdnews24.com rang the Teknaf police chief’s number.

He declined to go into details but confirmed that he was standing in for the OC from Tuesday.