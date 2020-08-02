20 policemen removed over killing of ex-army major at Cox’s Bazar checkpoint
Police have withdrawn 20 of their members over the killing of a retired army major in a firing at a checkpoint in Cox’s Bazar.
The withdrawn policemen include Liakat Ali, the officer-in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, said the district’s Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain on Sunday.
They were taken to the Cox’s Bazar Police Lines while their replacements were sent to Baharchhara.
The law-enforcing agency made the move to ensure a fair investigation into the incident by a committee formed by the home ministry, Masud said.
Sinha Md Rashed Khan
Apart from seizing firearms and drugs, they also detained a person from the scene and another from Nilima Resort at Himchhari in Cox’s Bazar. Two cases have been initiated over the incident.
Rashed had been staying at the resort with a woman and three other men for about a month to purportedly work on a documentary, according to SP Masud.
The home ministry on Saturday formed the inquiry committee after the police version of the story was called into into question. The government has given the committee seven days to file its findings.
Liakat Ali
Besides investigation, the committee is to make recommendations to prevent a recurrence of such incident.
