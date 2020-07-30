Home > Bangladesh

No one will be allowed to ‘play games’ with Dhaka, Mayor Taposh says

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jul 2020 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 09:47 PM BdST

Dhaka South City Corporation has taken a “mega development plan”, Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said, warning other agencies against “playing games with the city”.

Unveiling the city corporation’s budget for 2020-21 fiscal year at the Nagar Bhaban on Thursday, he called for coordination among the agencies to make the capital a lively and beautiful city.

“Please coordinate with the DSCC whenever you take a new project. The other agencies will not be allowed to play games with Dhaka [by taking up projects] indiscriminately,” Taposh said.

He asked the agencies to end projects taken in the name of development but without a proper plan.

The city corporation announced an around Tk 61.2 billion budget for the new financial year, up 136 percent from the revised budget of the last fiscal year.

Taposh said they were considering development of Kamrangirchar as a “central business district” as part of the mega plan.

The city corporation also plans to set up secondary transfer stations in every ward for waste management by December.

The mayor emphasised freeing the four rivers around the city from pollution and encroachment.

