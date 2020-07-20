Scientists identify dominant strain of coronavirus in Bangladesh

Scientists at the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research or BCSIR came up with the findings at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday.

They submitted had data from 171 coronavirus genome sequencing to the National Center for Biotechnology Information of the US and the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data.

Scientists across the globe began genome sequencing of the novel coronavirus after the pandemic to help find out treatment and vaccine for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

Selim Khan, the head of Genomic Research Lab at BCSIR’s Designated Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements, said they found the 614-G strain in 95 percent of the coronavirus genes sequenced in Bangladesh.

The variant in question, D614G, makes a small but effective change in the virus's 'Spike' protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells. It is causing infections in India, Brazil and Iran after it was first detected in Europe in early February.

In Bangladesh, 590 changes were detected at genomic level and 273 at protein level of the novel coronavirus, Selim said. The number of unique mutations in Bangladesh was found to be eight.

“The virus can mutate while spreading throughout the country. It will be easier to spot the epicentre of the outbreak during a second wave if we know the genome sequences of the strains found in particular zones,” the researcher said.“When scientists will develop a medicine or vaccine, they will keep in mind all the mutations,” he added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has crossed 200,000 with more than 2,600 deaths.

“The coronavirus in Bangladesh is close to the one in Italy,” said Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman. The first cases confirmed in Bangladesh in March had arrived from Italy.

Selim said the BCSIR scientists researched other pathogens in COVID-19 patients’ bodies to find out links between severe illness from the novel coronavirus infection and other diseases.

The samples carried multidrug-resistant genes as well, he said.