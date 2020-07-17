Emajuddin Ahmed, a political scientist and ex-VC of Dhaka University, dies at 88
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2020 09:45 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2020 10:04 AM BdST
Educationist Prof Emajuddin Ahmed, a former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, has died in hospital care from brain haemorrhage at the age of 88.
Ahmed fell sick at 2.30 am and was taken to the Lab Aid Hospital in Dhanmondi after he suffered a stroke. “He breathed his last in the ICU at 5.45 am,” said BNP Executive Committee member Abu Naser Muhammad Rahmatullah.
Ahmed, a political scientist, was born in 1932 in Maldaha and his family moved to Chapainawabganj after the partition of India.
After completing his early education in Rajshahi, he finished post-graduation in political science and began to teach at Rajshahi College. Following higher studies abroad, Ahmed joined the Political Science Department of Dhaka University in 1970.
He was appointed the vice chancellor of Dhaka University in 1992. He continued teaching after his retirement in 1998.
