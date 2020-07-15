HC orders compensation to families of United Hospital fire victims
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2020 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 01:09 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the United Hospital to pay four families Tk 3 million each in 15 days as compensations for a fatal fire that killed five patients in May.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Wednesday, responding to three writ petitions from the families of the victims.
The fire burnt down a tent-like isolation unit for COVID-19 patients and killed five patients at the United Hospital in Dhaka on May 27.
The blaze quickly swept through the structure as the materials used for the construction and the hand sanitizers kept inside were inflammable, the police said.
