Fire at goods shed in Chattogram Port under control
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2020 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 09:03 PM BdST
Three firefighting units have tamed the flames at a goods shed of Chattogram port after more than an hour‘s efforts.
The shed No. 3 next to jetty No. 2 caught fire around 4:15pm on Wednesday, the port’s Secretary Omor Faruk told bdnews24.com.
As many as 13 fire-trucks from the three units joined the operation and brought the fire under control around 5:30pm.
The shed was stuffed with chemical drums, clothes and other materials.
The authorities could not confirm the extent of damage and the origin of the fire.
More stories
- Shahed reveals ‘many information’
- Fire at Ctg goods shed
- Public transports to shut for 9 days during Eid
- RAB raids Uttara house after Shahed’s arrest
- HC orders compensation to families of United fire victims
- Pathao con-founder found dead in NYC apartment
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka
- Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka after arrest in Satkhira over COVD-19 test scam
- Bangladesh to shut goods vehicles for 9 days during Eid
- COVID-19 tests trend down in Bangladesh. That’s bad news
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Shahjahan Siraj who meandered through all political stripes dies at 77
- RAB raids Uttara house with links to Shahed
- Regent Hospital MD arrested over COVID-19 test scam