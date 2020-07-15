Fire at goods shed in Chattogram Port under control

The shed No. 3 next to jetty No. 2 caught fire around 4:15pm on Wednesday, the port’s Secretary Omor Faruk told bdnews24.com.

As many as 13 fire-trucks from the three units joined the operation and brought the fire under control around 5:30pm.

The officials are still working to save products stored in the shed, said Farid Uddin, the deputy director at Agrabad Fire Service.

The shed was stuffed with chemical drums, clothes and other materials.

The authorities could not confirm the extent of damage and the origin of the fire.