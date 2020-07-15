Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to shut public transports for 9 days to curb contagion during Eid

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jul 2020 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 02:33 PM BdST

Bangladesh has announced a plan to shut public transports for nine days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

The shutdown will continue for five days prior and three days after the Eid-ul-Azha and the Eid day, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said on Wednesday, citing a letter from the Cabinet Division.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.