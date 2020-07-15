Bangladesh to shut public transports for 9 days to curb contagion during Eid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2020 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 02:33 PM BdST
Bangladesh has announced a plan to shut public transports for nine days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.
The shutdown will continue for five days prior and three days after the Eid-ul-Azha and the Eid day, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said on Wednesday, citing a letter from the Cabinet Division.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- Shahjahan Siraj who meandered through all political stripes dies at 77
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- COVID-19 tests trend down in Bangladesh. That’s bad news
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka after arrest in Satkhira over COVD-19 test scam
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Lofty cattle prices drive away online customers
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Regent Hospital MD arrested over COVID-19 test scam