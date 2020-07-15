Bangladesh to shut public transports for 9 days to curb contagion during Eid

Bangladesh has announced a plan to shut public transports for nine days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

The shutdown will continue for five days prior and three days after the Eid-ul-Azha and the Eid day, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said on Wednesday, citing a letter from the Cabinet Division. More to follow