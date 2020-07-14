Politician Shahjahan Siraj dies at 77

Siraj died at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 3:25 pm Tuesday from a combination of diseases, including cancer, his wife Rabeya Siraj has confirmed.

Siraj left behind a long political legacy. He read out the manifesto of Bangladesh’s independence on behalf of students in March 1971, a momentous occasion in his early life.

Siraj spent the final days of his political career with the BNP but remained largely inactive towards the end of his life. His life was not free from controversies though.

He had been suffering from diabetes, kidney issues and high blood pressure for a long time. In 2012, his conditions were compounded with the diagnosis of lungs cancer, which was followed by brain cancer few years later.

He was admitted to Evercare Hospital after his health declined on Monday. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.